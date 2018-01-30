WATCH: After Jay-Z Belittles Trump for Low Black Unemployment, Diamond and Silk Can’t Stay Silent

Social media personalities Diamond and Silk criticized Jay-Z on Sunday after the rapper and hip-hop mogul dismissed the historically low African-American unemployment rate.

Speaking Saturday with CNN host Van Jones, Jay-Z — whose real name is Shawn Carter — blasted President Donald Trump, arguing that at the end of the day, it’s more important to “treat people like human beings” than to consolidate wealth.

“(I)t’s not about money at the end of the day. Money doesn’t equate to happiness. It doesn’t. That’s missing the whole point,” Carter replied after Jones noted that African-American unemployment has continued to go down during Trump’s first year in office. – READ MORE

President Trump responded Sunday to recent criticism from rap mogul Jay-Z by citing joblessness for black Americans under his administration, before asking that somebody “please inform” the hip-hop star about the record-low unemployment.

Trump returned fire in a tweet Sunday morning, writing: “Somebody please inform Jay-Z that because of my policies, Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED!” – READ MORE