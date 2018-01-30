ISIS Militants Assault Afghan Military Academy, Killing 11

Members of the Islamic State group assaulted a military academy in Kabul early Monday morning, killing 11 Afghan troops and capping a bloody week in the capital.

It was the third major attack in Kabul in the past nine days. The attacks — two claimed by the Taliban and one by the Islamic State group — have killed more than 130 people and wounded hundreds more.

They have also raised fresh fears about whether Afghan security forces can protect the seat of the U.S.-backed government in Afghanistan, let alone the country as a whole.

Monday’s pre-dawn raid targeted the Marshal Fahim National Defense University located on a military base at the edge of Kabul.

The assault commenced with a suicide bombing of soldiers providing security for the academy, followed by a shootout with the troops, citing an Afghan defense ministry spokesman, the Associated Press reported. – READ MORE

The military defeat of ISIS could be just ‘weeks’ away, a top U.S. military official said Monday — a stunning development given the terror group once boasted the infrastructure to control an expanse of territory in Syria and Iraq where 10 million people lived.

U.S. Central Command General Joseph Votel made the comment during a speech to Jordan’s National Defense School on Monday, according to a tweet posted by Defense One.

“The timeline for the military defeat of ISIS can now be measured in weeks,” Votel said, though he cautioned there is still “very tough fighting” going on in the Middle Euphrates River Valley.

As Fox News reported, the terrorist group has lost 98 percent of the land it once held — with half of ISIS’ so-called “caliphate” having been recaptured since President Trump took office. – READ MORE