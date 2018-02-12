WATCH: James O’Keefe Slams Mainstream Media For ‘Mercilessly And Viciously’ Attacking Conservatives

James O’Keefe, the 34-year-old “muckraker journalist” and founder of Project Veritas, decried mainstream media for behaving “like blackbirds on a telephone wire” and flocking from one narrative to the next, in an exclusive interview with The Daily Caller News Foundation.

“If you go outside that narrative, go against the grain, and expose facts that are outside of the order, you will get mercilessly and viciously attacked,” O’Keefe said.

In his new book, “American Pravda: My Fight for Truth in the Era of Fake News,” O’Keefe details the legal, personal, and even physical attacks he has endured, which he finds the most surprising.

O’Keefe, who formed Project Veritas in 2010, talked about exposing the media, specifically naming CNN, The New York Times, The Washington Post, “and now Silicon Valley – the most powerful institutions who can transform a democracy.” – READ MORE

The mainstream media, led by the Washington Post, New York Times, and CNN, are out for revenge against President Trump for labeling them “fake news” and using social media to get around them, according to an explosive forthcoming book by muckraker James O’Keefe.

In “American Pravda,” due out Tuesday, the head of Project Veritas writes that Trump and his White House have gotten under the skin of the mainstream media so much that they’ve given up fair and unbiased coverage and turned to mockery.

“The major media have entered an unprecedented new phase,” he wrote in the book. “Their corporate survival model now demands that they feed a beast increasingly hungry not for truth but for revenge.”

Publisher All Points Books, part of St. Martin’s Press, provided a pre-release copy to Secrets.

O’Keefe’s Project Veritas videos have rocked the media and politics for years. For example, he revealed rampant election rigging by Democrats during the 2016 election and quoted major media insiders on their hate for Trump. – READ MORE