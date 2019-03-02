WATCH: Ilhan Omar Makes Most Blatant Anti-Semitic Remarks Of Her Career

Embattled Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) made arguably the most anti-Semitic remarks of her career on Wednesday night during a town hall event in Washington, D.C., claiming that her “Jewish colleagues” have devised a plan to silence her and that pro-Israel groups are

Omar — who is a well-documented anti-Semite — was flanked by fellow far-left Democrat Reps. Rashida Tlaib (MI) and Pramila Jayapal (WA) during the event at a Busboys and Poets restaurant.

Omar has been under intense scrutiny from forces across the political spectrum for promoting anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and using anti-Semitic tropes, which earned her condemnation from her own party.

Anti-Semitic Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) pushes a conspiracy theory about her "Jewish colleagues," says they have "designed" a plan to accuse her of being anti-Semitic "to end the debate" on Israel pic.twitter.com/iIyHE5TvHd — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 28, 2019

Anti-Semitic Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) pushes the anti-Semitic dual loyalty canard, says: “I want to talk about the political influence in this country that says it is okay to push for allegiance to a foreign country .” pic.twitter.com/Df3HSC6WhU — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 28, 2019