 

WATCH: Ilhan Omar Makes Most Blatant Anti-Semitic Remarks Of Her Career

Embattled Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) made arguably the most anti-Semitic remarks of her career on Wednesday night during a town hall event in Washington, D.C., claiming that her “Jewish colleagues” have devised a plan to silence her and that pro-Israel groups are

Omar — who is a well-documented anti-Semite — was flanked by fellow far-left Democrat Reps. Rashida Tlaib (MI) and Pramila Jayapal (WA) during the event at a Busboys and Poets restaurant.

Omar has been under intense scrutiny from forces across the political spectrum for promoting anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and using anti-Semitic tropes, which earned her condemnation from her own party.

Moments later, Omar pushed the dual loyalty anti-Semitic conspiracy theory, accusing pro-Israel groups of trying to buy off politicians and making them have dual loyalties to both the United States and Israel.- READ MORE

