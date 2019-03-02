WATCH: Ilhan Omar Makes Most Blatant Anti-Semitic Remarks Of Her Career

Embattled Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) made arguably the most anti-Semitic remarks of her career on Wednesday night during a town hall event in Washington, D.C., claiming that her “Jewish colleagues” have devised a plan to silence her and that pro-Israel groups are
Omar — who is a well-documented anti-Semite — was flanked by fellow far-left Democrat Reps. Rashida Tlaib (MI) and Pramila Jayapal (WA) during the event at a Busboys and Poets restaurant.
Omar has been under intense scrutiny from forces across the political spectrum for promoting anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and using anti-Semitic tropes, which earned her condemnation from her own party.
Anti-Semitic Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) pushes a conspiracy theory about her "Jewish colleagues," says they have "designed" a plan to accuse her of being anti-Semitic "to end the debate" on Israel pic.twitter.com/iIyHE5TvHd
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 28, 2019
Anti-Semitic Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) pushes the anti-Semitic dual loyalty canard, says: “I want to talk about the political influence in this country that says it is okay to push for allegiance to a foreign country .” pic.twitter.com/Df3HSC6WhU
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 28, 2019
Moments later, Omar pushed the dual loyalty anti-Semitic conspiracy theory, accusing pro-Israel groups of trying to buy off politicians and making them have dual loyalties to both the United States and Israel.- READ MORE