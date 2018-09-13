    True Pundit

    WATCH: Hurricane Florence Kite Surfer Gets More Air Than He Bargained For (Video)

    Did this guy blow into the dunes or simply dissapear from view after catching a gust of Hurricane Florence?

    Either way, this kite surfer off of Virginia Beach got a little more height than he bargained for.

    That happens when you decide shun emergency warnings and kite surf a hurricane.

