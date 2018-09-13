Security Sports
WATCH: Hurricane Florence Kite Surfer Gets More Air Than He Bargained For (Video)
Did this guy blow into the dunes or simply dissapear from view after catching a gust of Hurricane Florence?
Either way, this kite surfer off of Virginia Beach got a little more height than he bargained for.
That happens when you decide shun emergency warnings and kite surf a hurricane.
VIDEO: Kite surfing off of Virginia Beach, Virgnia #HurricaneFlorence pic.twitter.com/hXuMy1ISkm
— Jim Harrington (@jejharrington) September 13, 2018