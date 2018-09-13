Ken Starr in New Book: Hillary and Bill Clinton ‘Fundamentally Dishonest’

The Man Whose Investigation Led To The Impeachment Of President Bill Clinton For Lying Under Oath About His Sexual Relationship With White House Intern Monica Lewinsky Has Now Written A Memoir About His Days As Independent Counsel Where He Claims That Clinton And His Wife, Hillary, Are ‘fundamentally Dishonest.”

National Public Radio highlighted that description on Tuesday when Morning Editionhost Steve Inskeep interviewed Starr about the book, entitled Contempt: A Memoir of the Clinton Investigation.

Inskeep, however, was not interested in finding out why the Clintons are dishonest but wanted Starr to trash the current president, Donald J. Trump.

“You described the Clintons as fundamentally dishonest,” Inskeep said. “Is our current president fundamentally dishonest?”

“Well, I’m not going to opine on the president,” Starr said. “Let’s get all the facts in.”

“I have all the facts in with respect to Bill and Hillary. And that’s what ‘Contempt’ is all about. But I do think that there are echoes. We want our president to be honest. And we especially want the president to be honest under oath.” – READ MORE

Former independent counsel Ken Starr writes in his new memoir that he considered — but ultimately abandoned — the idea of perjury charges against then-first lady Hillary Clinton after her “preposterous” deposition with investigators in 1995.

“I was upset over Mrs. Clinton’s performance, and was even considering bringing the matter before the Washington grand jury for possible indictment on perjury,” Starr wrote in “Contempt: A Memoir of the Clinton Investigation,” which hits bookshelves Tuesday.

Fox News obtained an advance copy of the book. In it, Starr recounts a Jan. 22, 1995, deposition with both then-President Bill Clinton and the first lady about the suicide of White House adviser Vince Foster and other issues stemming from the Whitewater land deal investigation.

Recalling the president’s answers during that interview, Starr writes, “Clinton bobbed and weaved, but was always pleasant as he avoided answering.”

The first lady, though, was a different story.

“In the space of three hours, she claimed, by our count, over a hundred times that she ‘did not recall’ or ‘did not remember,’” Starr wrote. “This suggested outright mendacity. To be sure, human memory is notoriously fallible, but her strained performance struck us as preposterous.”

But Starr suggested he eventually decided against pursuing criminal charges against Hillary Clinton because it would have been hard to prove she lied. – READ MORE