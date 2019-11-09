WATCH: Huntsman Falsely Suggests Trump Jr. Outed Whistleblower. His Response Destroys Her.

Donald Trump Jr. unloaded on “The View” co-host Abby Huntsman for falsely suggesting that he outed the Ukraine whistleblower by thoroughly debunking her claim and then highlighting ABC’s current scandal involving convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

“You did something that triggered a lot of people yesterday, including myself, by releasing the name of the whistleblower. The whistleblower whose complaint has now led to impeachment hearings,” Huntsman said in a hostile manner. “The whole point of releasing a name is to intimidate someone, to threaten someone, and to scare other people from coming out. That’s something dictators do. I’ve lived in China, I’ve seen that firsthand. That’s not what America does, we stand by our people. Why did you want to release the name?”

Trump responded, "The reality of the answer is, the whistleblower's name was on a little website called The Drudge Report a couple of days ago. It was in RealClearPolitics. I literally quote-tweeted an article that had the guy's name in the title of the article."