WATCH: HUD Secretary Ben Carson Blames His Wife for Purchasing $31,000 Dining Set
During his testimony before the House Appropriations Committee on Tuesday, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson pointed the finger at one person for the purchase of a $31,000 dining set — his wife.
“First of all, when I assumed the position, I was told that traditionally secretaries redecorate their offices,” Carson explained. “I came in, I looked at it — you know, I’m not really big into decorating — if it was up to me my office would probably look like a hospital waiting room.”
“But at any rate, I invited my wife to come in and help me,” Carson said, adding that initial redecorating for his office involved used furniture and totaled only $3,500. – READ MORE
