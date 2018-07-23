WATCH: Huckabee Takes Jab at Obama, Praises Trump for Knowing ‘What’s Best for America’

President Donald Trump gives America what it lacked in the Obama years — a president with guts and vision, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said last week.

“I’m so glad I have a president who says what’s best for America’s long term rather than just what’s going to make things look good for the next political election cycle,” Huckabee said.

.@GovMikeHuckabee: "I'm so glad I have a president who says what's best for America's long term rather than just what's going to make things look good for the next political election cycle." pic.twitter.com/xMIUKDX5Hl — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) July 22, 2018

On Friday, during an appearance on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings With Maria,” Huckabee said Trump’s trade policy seeks long-term changes to benefit the nation.

“The goal of the president is not short run, it is long run. His ultimate goal — he’s said this so many times and I can’t believe that people don’t remind themselves of it — is to have no tariffs. Period. True free trade, which we don’t have,” Huckabee said, according to Newsmax. – READ MORE

When President Donald Trump tried to offer an olive branch regarding the 2018 World Cup on Sunday, his former opponent, Hillary Clinton, used it as an opportunity to jab him about Russia.

Trump congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his country’s performance hosting the tournament just before the two met for a summit on Monday. The president’s tweet came as an apparent attempt to smooth over relations amid what he saw as the worst relationship ever between the two.

Great World Cup. Question for President Trump as he meets Putin: Do you know which team you play for? — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 16, 2018

While some responded by praising Clinton or bashing Trump, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee came back with some unpleasant allegations against the former secretary of state:

Hillary tweeted, “Q for Trump as he meets Putin: Do U know which team you play for?” @POTUS never accepted $500K dollars for 1 speech from Russian bank, taken $140m for his foundation from Russian sources, or sold Russia 1/5 of US uranium supply. Which team are YOU on, Hillary? — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) July 16, 2018

Huckabee was referring to a variety of claims in the “Uranium One” scandal. The Clinton Foundation — a project of both Hillary’s and her husband, former President Bill Clinton’s — appeared to have a cozy relationship with Russian entities around the time Hillary tried to “reset” relations with America’s former Cold War nemesis. – READ MORE

