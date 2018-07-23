True Pundit

WATCH: Huckabee Takes Jab at Obama, Praises Trump for Knowing ‘What’s Best for America’

President Donald Trump gives America what it lacked in the Obama years — a president with guts and vision, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said last week.

“I’m so glad I have a president who says what’s best for America’s long term rather than just what’s going to make things look good for the next political election cycle,” Huckabee said.

On Friday, during an appearance on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings With Maria,” Huckabee said Trump’s trade policy seeks long-term changes to benefit the nation.

“The goal of the president is not short run, it is long run. His ultimate goal — he’s said this so many times and I can’t believe that people don’t remind themselves of it — is to have no tariffs. Period. True free trade, which we don’t have,” Huckabee said, according to Newsmax. – READ MORE

When President Donald Trump tried to offer an olive branch regarding the 2018 World Cup on Sunday, his former opponent, Hillary Clinton, used it as an opportunity to jab him about Russia.

Trump congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his country’s performance hosting the tournament just before the two met for a summit on Monday. The president’s tweet came as an apparent attempt to smooth over relations amid what he saw as the worst relationship ever between the two.

While some responded by praising Clinton or bashing Trump, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee came back with some unpleasant allegations against the former secretary of state:

Huckabee was referring to a variety of claims  in the “Uranium One” scandal. The Clinton Foundation — a project of both Hillary’s and her husband, former President Bill Clinton’s — appeared to have a cozy relationship with Russian entities around the time Hillary tried to “reset” relations with America’s former Cold War nemesis. – READ MORE

