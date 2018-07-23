George H.W. Bush’s Former Doctor Gunned Down While Riding Bicycle

While riding his bicycle Friday morning, former President George H. W. Bush’s former cardiologist was shot by another cyclist near Texas Medical Center in Houston.

According to CNN, 65-year-old Dr. Mark Hausknecht was riding his bicycle on South Main Street — near Texas Children’s Pavilion for Women — when a suspect on a bicycle was coming the opposite way.

Executive Assistant Police Chief Troy Finner said in a press conference that Hausknecht was riding his bike north around 9 a.m. when he passed the shooter on a bike going the opposite direction. The shooter turned around and shot two times in Hauknecht’s direction.

Breitbart reports that Hausknecht flagged down an ambulance after the shooter fled the crime. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead by medics, according to Finner’s statements. – READ MORE

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi spent a Wednesday press conference offering new reasons why President Trump’s policies are a “raw deal” for Americans, while doing her best to sell an ambiguous “better deal” from Democrats.

Pelosi attempted to build the case that Trump is breaking campaign promises about cracking down on the cost of prescription drugs and trade issues with China, though the 77-year-old’s meandering monologue was difficult to follow.

“I am pleased to join you here to talk about again a raw deal that the president is giving the American people and the better deal that we are proposing,” Pelosi said. – READ MORE

