WATCH: House Intelligence Committee Member Calls For Schiff To Answer Questions Under Oath

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) demanded on Tuesday that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) testify under oath about his relationship with the whistleblower who ignited impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

“The whistleblower should answer questions under oath. But more importantly, Adam Schiff needs to answer questions under oath,” Stefanik told Fox News host Steve Doocy during an appearance on “Fox & Friends.” “I was the first member of Congress to ask when did Adam Schiff have access to the whistleblower.”

“We know now that that was before the whistleblower submitted his complaint to the inspector general,” she continued. “So there are a lot of serious questions about the coordination between the whistleblower and Chairman Schiff.”

I was the first Member to ask when Adam Schiff had access to the whistleblower & it’s now clear there was significant coordination between the whistleblower and Schiff’s Democratic staff. Our 1st witness must be Adam Schiff. Watch my interview from this AM with @foxandfriends 👇 pic.twitter.com/wQYYpwljBB — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 5, 2019

House Democrats announced in September that they would be moving forward with an impeachment inquiry after a whistleblower's testimony accused Trump of asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for using his position as vice president to remove a Ukrainian prosecutor who was looking into his son's business dealings.