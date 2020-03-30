WATCH: Hospital Ship USNS Comfort Arrives in New York City to Assist Healthcare Workers

The 1,000-bed hospital ship the USNS Comfort arrived in New York to assist healthcare professionals in the city.

The hospital ship’s 1,000 beds will be used to treat patients who are not infected with the coronavirus to free up hospital beds across the city.

LIVE: #USNSComfort arrives in New York in support of the DOD’s #COVID19 response efforts. (no sound) https://t.co/fajV9TUGSd — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) March 30, 2020

USNS Comfort passes the Statue of Liberty as it enters New York Harbor. (Photo: Mike Segar/Reuters) pic.twitter.com/scYz5gjeAC — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 30, 2020

