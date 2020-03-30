WATCH: Hospital Ship USNS Comfort Arrives in New York City to Assist Healthcare Workers

The 1,000-bed hospital ship the USNS Comfort arrived in New York to assist healthcare professionals in the city.

The hospital ship’s 1,000 beds will be used to treat patients who are not infected with the coronavirus to free up hospital beds across the city.

The Defense Department shared a video of the Comfort sailing into New York Harbor on Monday morning – READ MORE

