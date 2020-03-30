Nevada Ban on Potential Coronavirus Drugs Raises Concerns

Nevada doctors are questioning Gov. Steve Sisolak’s (D.) restriction on the prescription of antimalarial drugs the Food and Drug Administration approved as a potential coronavirus treatment on Sunday.

On Sunday, the FDA granted emergency approval for the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to treat patients suffering from the pandemic. The move came five days after Sisolak announced Nevada will prohibit doctors from prescribing and dispensing the drugs to coronavirus patients unless they are in an emergency room.

Two hospital physicians told the Washington Free Beacon such a restriction could overwhelm health care facilities and limit the ability of doctors to treat patients. If residents discover they can only access potentially life-saving medicines in emergency rooms, already crowded hospitals could be pushed to the brink, according to Dr. Brian Callister, governor of the Nevada Chapter of the American College of Physicians.

“We’re very concerned that while we’re trying to keep patients home, a ban like this is going to drive patients to seek care in ERs and overwhelm the system,” Callister said. “We are being asked to ignore our clinical judgment.” – READ MORE

