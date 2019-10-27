WATCH: Hillary Takes Veiled Shot at Donald, Melania Trump During Elijah Cummings’ Funeral

Hillary Clinton praised Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) as someone who lived up to his Old Testament name by standing up against the “corrupt leadership of King Ahab and Queen Jezebel,” a line that drew heavy applause at Friday’s memorial service for the late lawmaker.

“It is no coincidence, is it, that Elijah Cummings shared a name with an Old Testament prophet, whose name meant in Hebrew ‘the lord is my god.’ And who used the power and the wisdom that God gave him to uphold the moral law that all people are subject to,” the former secretary of State said in her remarks eulogizing Cummings at the New Psalmist Baptist Church in Baltimore.

“Like that Old Testament prophet, he stood against corrupt leadership of King Ahab and Queen Jezebel,” Clinton said, drawing roaring applause and laughter from the crowd.

The remark appeared to be a veiled shot at President Trump, who defeated Clinton, the Democratic nominee, in the 2016 presidential race.