Beto O’Rourke Suggests That Gun Manufacturers Will Finance His Gun Confiscation Plan

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) revealed on Friday that if he is elected to the office of the presidency, he will authorize a surcharge on companies that manufacture firearms in order to fund his proposed federally mandated gun confiscation plan.

“I think a mandatory buyback can be financed with a surcharge that would be paid by gun manufacturers,” O’Rourke told CBS News reporter Tim Perry. “Those who are making the AR-15s and AK-47s, and continue to sell them into our communities despite the terror that they have inspired and the lives that they have taken.”

“I think this is the right way to fund a mandatory buyback, without imposing any new taxes on our fellow Americans,” he added.

The former congressman has faced widespread criticism for demanding that the federal government seize millions of firearms from law-abiding citizens. However, he has also been notably vague about many aspects of the proposed government-run program, including how much it would cost American taxpayers. – READ MORE