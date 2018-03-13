WATCH: Hillary Says Racist Poor People Voted For Trump, ‘Optimistic, Diverse, Dynamic’ People Voted For Her

On Monday, a woman who was never elected to the presidency, Hillary Clinton, spoke to a crowd in India. There, she laid out the reason she lost: those stupid, stupid poor people.

Yes, Hillary was a blue collar candidate, all right.

There’s all that red in the middle, where Trump won. Now, I win the coasts, I win Illinois, Minnesota, places like that. But what the map doesn’t show you is that I won the places that represent two-thirds of America’s gross domestic product. So I won the places that are optimistic, diverse, dynamic, moving forward, and his whole campaign, Make America Great Again, was looking backwards. “You don’t like black people getting rights, you don’t like women getting jobs, you don’t want to see that Indian-American succeeding more than you are, whatever your problem is, I’m going to solve it.”

Clearly, this is the way that Democrats will win back the middle of the country: by calling them racist rubes who despise immigrants and still have outhouses. – READ MORE

