Border Protection officer falsely claimed to be US citizen, feds say

A border protection officer claimed he was born in Texas when he’s actually a native of Mexico and illegally obtained a job with the agency charged with protecting the nation’s border, federal officials said Friday.

Marco Antonio De la Garza Jr., 37, faces criminal charges related to passport fraud and making false statements to U.S. Customs and Border Protection on his federal law enforcement background application, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a news release.

An indictment filed Wednesday in Tucson said De la Garza lied about his citizenship in October during a background check update tied to his job.

“Specifically, it is alleged that De La Garza is a Mexican citizen who knowingly used a fraudulently obtained Texas birth certificate to apply for a United States passport, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. “Additionally, the indictment charges he knowingly and willfully used the same fraudulently obtained birth certificate to assert United States citizenship on his five-year background check to maintain employment as a United States Customs and Border Protection Officer.” – READ MORE

