WATCH: Hillary Demands Glasses of Water as She Coughs Her Way Through Europe

Hillary is back.

And so is the chronic coughing.

At least she’s spreading her germs in another country.

“Here is Mrs Clinton, spluttering her way through Mansfield College and asking for a glass of water ” — Harrison Jones

Here is Mrs Clinton, spluttering her way through Mansfield College and asking for a glass of water pic.twitter.com/i5SEXBQYKL — Harrison Jones (@OxMailHarrisonJ) October 8, 2018

