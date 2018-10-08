    True Pundit

    Politics Security

    Pelosi Slips on Video — Explains How DEMS & MSM Smeared Innocent Kavanaugh

    Posted on by
    Share:

    Wow. Liberal skullduggery revealed.

    “Nancy Pelosi explaining step by step how they successfully were able to smear Kavanaugh.

    It’s called the ‘wrap-up’ smear ‘You demonize somebody, with falsehoods and all the rest and then you merchandise it.’ ” — The Deplorable Choir 

    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: