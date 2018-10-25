    True Pundit

    WATCH: Hillary Changes Tune On ‘Civility’ After Bomb Scare

    Democrat Hillary Clinton appeared to change her tune on being “civil” on Wednesday after an apparent bomb was sent to her home in Westchester County, New York.

    “But it is a troubling time, isn’t it?” Clinton said at a campaign event for Donna Shalala. “And it’s a time of deep divisions and we have to do everything we can to bring our country together. We also have to elect candidates who will try to do the same.”- READ MORE

