WATCH: Hillary Changes Tune On ‘Civility’ After Bomb Scare

Democrat Hillary Clinton appeared to change her tune on being “civil” on Wednesday after an apparent bomb was sent to her home in Westchester County, New York.

Hillary Clinton today: "It's a time of deep divisions and we have to do everything we can to bring our country together." Hillary 2 weeks ago: "You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about.” pic.twitter.com/C1QDS6ZJ4o — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 24, 2018

“But it is a troubling time, isn’t it?” Clinton said at a campaign event for Donna Shalala. “And it’s a time of deep divisions and we have to do everything we can to bring our country together. We also have to elect candidates who will try to do the same.”- READ MORE