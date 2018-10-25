Nicolle Wallace Compares Trump to Hitler: ‘I Watch Enough History Channel to Know’ (VIDEO)

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace on Tuesday compared President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler, using Trump’s embrace of the word “nationalist” at a rally the prior night to make her point.

Trump called himself a “nationalist” at a rally for Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R.) reelection campaign in Texas on Monday night while criticizing “globalist” Democrats.

In response to Trump’s remarks, Wallace asked New York Times correspondent Peter Baker whether Trump “does not care” or “does not know” about history, World War II, and Naziism. Baker had just said that Trump “doesn’t care what history says.” – READ MORE