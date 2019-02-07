WATCH: Here’s What Students At A Historically Black College Think Of Ralph Northam’s Blackface Controversy

What do students at Howard University think about Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s blackface controversy?

Northam came under fire after a 1984 medical school yearbook page that included a photo of someone in blackface and someone in a KKK uniform emerged. He first apologized, then said he was neither of the individuals in the photo, and then admitted to darkening his face for a Michael Jackson costume.

One student said it was a “blow in the face,” especially since he has strong support from the black community.

Another female student said whiteface wasn’t as bad as blackface and compared it to reverse racism being the same as racism against oppressed minorities.

“It’s almost like saying reverse racism is the same thing as racism against minorities. It’s not the same, it’s not even the same thing that you could compare. As white people, you guys don’t really experience racism as other minorities would.”

