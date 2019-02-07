School Investigating Georgia Teacher Who Was Caught On Video Beating Up Student

A Georgia school district is investigating a teacher who was caught on video beating up a student Friday.

Chief of Communications for Clayton County Public Schools Jada Dawkins confirmed to The Daily Caller News Foundation over email that an incident between a teacher and student occurred at Charles Drew High School Friday.

The video was originally posted on Instagram Friday and showed the student throwing classroom furniture and the teacher punching the student, WSB reported Tuesday. The student reportedly suffered a concussion, according to medical documents.

Yaquanda Lucas, the student’s legal guardian, said the student got upset because the football coach supervising the class was picking on him.

“He had his hat on and his stocking and he said the teacher said, ‘Quit cutting up your momma’s stockings and wearing them on your head,’ Lucas said. “He said he was picking on him, trying to make the class laugh, and that made him upset.”

Lucas added the district was aware of the student having mental health problems.

“I don’t excuse him throwing the chair, I don’t, Lucas said. “There’s a way to handle these kind of kids, and that’s not the way that you do it.”

Parents were not happy that the fight took time away from students learning.

“They need to start doing further background checks on teachers and getting in tune with what’s going on on the outside, too, because you don’t know who’s working in the schools,” parent Kapreshia Greenwood said, according to WSB. “They have to do better with being more teacher than friends.”

Dawkins said to TheDCNF that the district can only provide limited information about the incident due to ongoing investigation.

“The school district is taking this matter seriously while addressing this incident according to standard protocols that are aligned with federal and state guidelines,” Dawkins said.

