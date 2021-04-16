WATCH: Hearing Erupts As Jordan Grills Fauci, Maxine Waters Tells Rep. To ‘Shut Your Mouth’

Things got heated between Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Dr. Anthony Fauci during a hearing on COVID-19.

During a hearing before the House Coronavirus Crisis Subcommittee on Thursday, Jordan noted that in Fauci’s written statement, the infectious disease expert said, “Now is not the time to pull back on masking, physical distancing, and avoiding congregant settings.”

He asked, “When is the time? When do Americans get their freedom back?”

Rep. Jordan (R-OH) demands Dr. Fauci give him a date for the end of COVID mitigation measures: “15 days to slow the spread turned into 1 year of lost liberty.” Fauci says: “I don’t look at this as a liberty thing, Congressman Jordan. I look at this as a public health thing.” pic.twitter.com/Pgv2mEySeo — The Recount (@therecount) April 15, 2021

“Shut your mouth!” WATCH: The House Covid hearing erupted on Thursday as Rep. Maxine Waters cut off a brutal exchange between Rep. Jim Jordan and Dr. Fauci. pic.twitter.com/f0phHhYGK1 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) April 15, 2021

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) entered the fray, saying, “Your time is expired, sir. You need to respect the chair and shut your mouth!”

“When we get the level of infection in this country low enough that it is not a really high threat,” Fauci began to respond.

Jordan interrupted, "What is low enough? Give me a number. We had 15 days to slow the spread turned into one year of lost liberty. What metrics, what measures, what has to happen before Americans get more freedoms?"

