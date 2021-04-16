Rand Paul Blasts Fauci For Acting Like A ‘Petty Tyrant’

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) spoke out on Monday to blast Dr. Anthony Fauci once again, this time saying that the White House chief medical advisor is acting like a “petty tyrant” for not endorsing indoor dining, even for people who have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Fauci continues to ignore 100 years of vaccine science. His only real theme is ‘do what I say’ even when it makes no sense,” Paul said. “If you’ve recovered or been vaccinated — go about your life. Eat, drink, work, open the schools. Enough with the petty tyrants!”

Fauci continues to ignore 100 years of vaccine science. His only real theme is “do what I say” even when it makes no sense. If you’ve recovered or been vaccinated – go about your life. Eat, drink, work, open the schools. Enough with the petty tyrants! https://t.co/HiZR9JRuTI — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 12, 2021

Paul posted this on Twitter alongside a clip of an appearance Fauci made on MSNBC. During this interview, Fauci I ssued a warning to Americans who seek to participate in indoor dining. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --