WATCH: Hannity Drops the Hammer With Raunchy New Nickname for CNN’s Coverage of Stormy Daniels

Fox News host Sean Hannity dubbed CNN President Jeff Zucker “the porn king” Thursday, for constantly covering the Stormy Daniels story.

Hannity began his segment with a graphic behind him, featuring a photo of Zucker with the words “King of Porn?”

He compared the media’s coverage of former President Bill Clinton’s past sex scandals to the current coverage of President Donald Trump.

“CNN’s new obsession,” Hannity said.

“And we might have a brand new name for their leader, their chief, their CEO. Jeff Zucker. The porn king of cable news. Of course, porn king Jeff Zucker over at the bleep whole network, they’re not alone in their Stormy obsession. ABC, NBC, also featuring saturated coverage of this story.” – READ MORE

