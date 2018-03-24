WATCH: Hannity Drops the Hammer With Raunchy New Nickname for CNN’s Coverage of Stormy Daniels

True Pundit

Fox News host Sean Hannity dubbed CNN President Jeff Zucker “the porn king” Thursday, for constantly covering the Stormy Daniels story.

Hannity began his segment with a graphic behind him, featuring a photo of Zucker with the words “King of Porn?”

He compared the media’s coverage of former President Bill Clinton’s past sex scandals to the current coverage of President Donald Trump.

“CNN’s new obsession,” Hannity said.

“And we might have a brand new name for their leader, their chief, their CEO. Jeff Zucker. The porn king of cable news. Of course, porn king Jeff Zucker over at the bleep whole network, they’re not alone in their Stormy obsession. ABC, NBC, also featuring saturated coverage of this story.” – READ MORE

“The same level of media interest was not present back in the early 1990’s when then-President Bill Clinton was accused of having multiple extramarital affairs and even worse, engaging in serious incidents of sexual misconduct.”
