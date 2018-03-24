House Ethics Committee Hits Gutierrez With Legal Ramifications

The House Ethics Committee announced two Illinois Democrats were in violation of chamber rules Thursday, ordering they both pay back thousands of dollars to the government for their actions.

Illinois Democrat Reps. Bobby Rush and Luis Gutierrez were both formally reproved by the Ethics Committee on the same day, but for separate violations. Both cases were first investigated by the Office of Congressional Ethics and found “substantial reason to believe” Rush and Gutierrez had violated House rules, Politico reported.

Gutierrez paid a former staffer, Doug Scofield, for a decade out of his official congressional account, although he was not working for Gutierrez.

Scofield was instead doing consultant work for the Democrat congressman but was being paid with government money.

Gutierrez now has to personally repay the Treasury Department $9,700 for improper payments to the former aide. The committee did find Gutierrez’s actions unintentional. – READ MORE

