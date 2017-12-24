WATCH: Group Sings Offensive Mock Christmas ‘Carols For Impeachment’ At White House

On Tuesday night, a group called “We Are March On” held a “Caroling for Impeachment” event in front of the White House to sing vulgar anti-Trump mock Christmas carols. The group didn’t care that there were young children there as they sang lyrics targeting Trump including phrases and sentences such as “sh** for brains,” “narcissistic bastard,” “we hope you go to Hell,” and “when you f**ked us over.”

The group, which was dominated by a group of women dressed as the women in the feminist screed and TV series “The Handmaid’s Tale,” as well as others wearing pussy hats, wrote on their Facebook page:

Come join the growing chorus for impeaching and come caroling with the War on Christmas Carols Chorus as they and the Handmaid Coalition lead us in song and merriment to deliver sacks of Christmas cards to the White House, wishing Trump (and all of us) peace on earth (aka a mercifully shortened presidency). – READ MORE

