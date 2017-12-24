D.C. Official Arrested For DUI Allegedly Urinates On Police Station Floor And Tells Cops To Clean It Up

A public official in Washington D.C. beclowned himself after he was arrested for driving under the influence, allegedly using the “n-word” to vilify police officers and urinating on the police station floor while telling officers to clean it up, and reportedly threatening police by boasting that they “didn’t know who he was.”

Paul Trantham, who serves as a D.C. Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner T Ward 8B, which used to be represented by former D.C. mayor and convicted criminal felon, Marion Barry, was allegedly swerving in his vehicle around Oxon Hill, Maryland, around midnight, when he was pulled over by Prince George’s County police. According to the police, Trantham’s car reeked of alcohol, and he reportedly behaved aggressively when stopped.

As WTOP reported, when another officer arrived to help with the situation, Trantham started name-dropping, claiming he knew Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker.

Trantham’s aberrant behavior didn’t stop there; once he was taken to the Oxon Hill police station, he allegedly used the “n-word” to target officers, relieve himself on the floor, and order police to clean up his mess.- READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *