WATCH: Grisham Uses First TV Interview as Pres Sec to Torch Scaramucci After He Called POTUS ‘Nuts’

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham clocked Anthony Scaramucciduring her first television interview since the new White House role.

Scaramucci — who recently claimed President Donald Trump was damaging “the fabric of our society” — went after the president once again, telling Eric Bolling on “America This week” late Wednesday that Trump is “nuts” and “completely crazy.” He also claimed that Trump was “mentally declining.”

In response, the new press secretary wasn’t afraid to take a swipe back at Scaramucci — who worked for 11 days in the White House.

Grisham eviscerated Scaramucci as she told Bolling late Wednesday after Saramucci’s interview: “It’s nonsensical to me, honestly. His feelings just seem to be hurt.” – READ MORE