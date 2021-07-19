Watch: Gretchen Whitmer Flees Question About Unemployment Agency Scandal

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) would not answer questions Thursday about one of her appointees involved in another scandal.

Whitmer was leaving an event in Grand Rapids when she was asked if the former director of the Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA), Steve Gray, “would return his $86,000 worth of hush money.”

The governor rushed to her car while an unidentified staffer ran interference:

The UIA has been plagued by computer problems and other issues as Michiganders, unemployed due to Whitmer’s lockdown response to the pandemic, sought relief.

State Rep. Steve Johnson (R), chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said in a statement announcing an investigation into the scandal – READ MORE

