Facebook On Biden’s Vaccine Claims: They’re ‘Looking For Scapegoats For Missing Their Vaccine Goals’

Facebook responded to claims made by President Joe Biden and his administration this week that the social media platform was not doing enough to combat vaccine misinformation, saying that the administration was looking for “scapegoats” to blame after the administration failed to reach its vaccine goals.

When asked about his thoughts about misinformation on Facebook, Biden told a reporter, “They’re killing people.”

“The only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated, and they’re killing people,” Biden added.

“We will not be distracted by accusations which aren’t supported by the facts,” Facebook said in response.

“The fact is that more than 2 billion people have viewed authoritative information about COVID-19 and vaccines on Facebook, which is more than any other place on the internet. More than 3.3 million Americans have also used our vaccine finder tool to find out where and how to get a vaccine. The facts show that Facebook is helping save lives. Period.”

A short time later, a Facebook official told NBC News: “In private exchanges the Surgeon General has praised our work, including our efforts to inform people about COVID-19. They knew what they were doing. The White House is looking for scapegoats for missing their vaccine goals.” – READ MORE

