Politics Security
WATCH — GRAPHIC WARNING: Male Feminist Roundhouse Kicks Pro-Life Woman In the Face, Knocks Her Out
These people have gone insane.
People who think the solution to an “unwanted” unborn child is to violently rip it, limb from limb, out of his or her mother’s womb, usually have no qualms resorting to violence with people outside the womb.
Case in point, this male feminist who roundhouse kicked a pro-life advocate:
SICK: Just now a pro-abortion advocate roundhouse kicked a young pro-life woman from @clcyouthprolife in Toronto
He has not yet been found, RT!! pic.twitter.com/k1XlXBCVRP
— Devin Sena (@DevinSenaUI) October 3, 2018
So there the pro-lifers were, having a civil discussion. Out in public. On the streets of Toronto. And this male “feminist” who loves women’s rights, took measures into his violent shins. READ MORE:
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Louder With Crowder