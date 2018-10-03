WATCH — GRAPHIC WARNING: Male Feminist Roundhouse Kicks Pro-Life Woman In the Face, Knocks Her Out

These people have gone insane.

People who think the solution to an “unwanted” unborn child is to violently rip it, limb from limb, out of his or her mother’s womb, usually have no qualms resorting to violence with people outside the womb.

Case in point, this male feminist who roundhouse kicked a pro-life advocate:

SICK: Just now a pro-abortion advocate roundhouse kicked a young pro-life woman from @clcyouthprolife in Toronto He has not yet been found, RT!! pic.twitter.com/k1XlXBCVRP — Devin Sena (@DevinSenaUI) October 3, 2018

So there the pro-lifers were, having a civil discussion. Out in public. On the streets of Toronto. And this male “feminist” who loves women’s rights, took measures into his violent shins. READ MORE:

