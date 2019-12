Remember when disgraced former FBI Director James Comey took a victory lap after the IG report was released and claimed that he was “vindicated?”

Yeah, n0t so fast, buddy.

As it turns out, nobody has been vindicated…that’s what IG Horowtiz said during his Senate testimony yesterday.

Now, Comey looks like a bigger fool than he already did and we hope he's sweating bullets as Barr and Durham continue with their probe into the "Crossfire Hurricane" coup.