U.N. Climate Meeting in Chaos over Third World Reparation Demands

The 25,000 delegates who have flown to Madrid, Spain, for the COP25 climate conference look set to leave after two weeks of talking with nothing to show for their efforts aside from bitterness and chaos over the simple question: who – apart from the United States – will be called upon to pay the bills.

This follows angry accusations from Third World delegates at what they see as attempts to block progress on a range of issues because of the actions of some large emitters.

Carlos Fuller from Belize told the BBC that Brazil, Saudi Arabia, India and China were “part of the problem” because of their refusal to guarantee any payments for their climate “sins.”

The only agreement amongst representatives is that the U.S. alone might be left with a multi-billion dollar tab.

As Breitbart News reported, the United States was warned Wednesday it cannot avoid compensating poorer nations hit by climate change, despite Donald Trump honoring his election promise of leaving the 2015 Paris climate agreement. – READ MORE