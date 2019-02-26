WATCH: GOP Rep Supports Trump’s Emergency After Gaining Firsthand Experience Defending Border During Deployment

Kinzinger recently returned from deployment with the National Guard, saying that he used it as an opportunity to see if President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration was necessary.

“I went down there kind of undecided,” said Kinzinger in an interview with CBS. “I think if this was just an issue of immigration it wouldn’t constitute a national emergency. But what I saw was really disturbing.”

He described the drug and human trafficking issues that he saw during his deployment, giving one example of a woman stranded in the desert. – READ MORE