Americans give US world image highest ratings since 2003: Gallup

More Americans say the U.S. is viewed positively worldwide than any time since 2003, according to a poll released Monday.

In a Gallup survey, 58 percent of respondents said they believe the U.S. is rated “very” or “somewhat favorably” by the rest of the world, a 3 percentage point increase from last year.

Despite the uptick, the views of Democrats and Republicans on the matter have not changed in the last year, but more independents believe the world views the U.S. in a favorable light, by 8 percentage points.

There was a large split along party lines. Of respondents who identified as Republicans, 80 percent said the U.S. is viewed positively, while 36 percent of Democrats said the same. – READ MORE