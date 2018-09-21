WATCH: GOP lawmaker cracks Kavanaugh joke about Ruth Bader Ginsburg claiming she was groped by Abraham Lincoln

A Republican lawmaker made an off-color joke that touched on the controversy surrounding Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and the sexual assault accusation he faces.

Speaking to the Kiwanis Club of Rock Hill, Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., quipped about being late to the Thursday debate due to drama back in Washington, D.C., before starting the joke that also poked fun at Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s age.

South Carolina Republican Rep. Ralph Norman: “Did y’all hear the latest late-breaking news on the Kavanaugh hearings? Ruth Bader Ginsburg came out that she was groped by Abraham Lincoln.” https://t.co/qfEneGbxxZ pic.twitter.com/p51z9UZkEt — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 20, 2018

“Did y’all hear this latest late-breaking news from the Kavanaugh hearings?” Norman began. “Ruth Bader Ginsburg came out that she was groped by Abraham Lincoln.” Some laughs followed. – READ MORE

Supreme CourtJustice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Wednesday criticized the Senate hearings for Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh and lamented that the confirmation process had devolved into a “highly partisan show” since she was confirmed in 1993.

“The way it was, was right. The way it is, is wrong,” the 85-year-old justice said during a discussion at George Washington University Law School, prompting a round of applause.

“That’s the way it should be, instead of what it’s become, which is a highly partisan show. The Republicans move in lockstep, and so do the Democrats. I wish I could wave a magic wand and have it go back to the way it was,” she added. – READ MORE