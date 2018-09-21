Chevy Chase slams SNL: ‘Worst f— humor in the world’

Former “Saturday Night Live” star Chevy Chase slammed the late night show and its creator Lorne Michaels in an interview published Wednesday for what he called “the worst f— humor in the world.”

Speaking to The Washington Post, the 74-year-old Chase, one of SNL’s original cast members, said that while he didn’t want to offend Michaels or the show’s current cast, he’s “amazed Lorne has gone so low.”

“I just couldn’t f— believe it,” Chase said of the current show, set to premiere its 44th season. “That means a whole generation of s—heads laughs at the worst f— humor in the world.”

"You know what I mean? How could you dare give that generation worse sh– than they already have in their lives? It just drives me nuts," Chase told the newspaper.

In an interview published on Wednesday, The Wrap spoke with Leslie Jones about the next season of “Saturday Night Live,” which she said should be less focused on politics, and more focused on what’s funny:

Comedy is a release just like art and music. All of that is the same thing. You need that release. It can’t always be serious. You need The Three Stooges just as much as you need John Oliver.

Jones’ primary concern seems to be over-saturation combined with a lack of originality. She told The Wrap that she doesn’t want to “talk about what everybody else is talking about,” and that many comics are covering identical ground as it relates to the president:

The comics today are — it's stressful to go to a comedy show, because that's all they're going to do is just talk about that. No one just gets up and does a simple joke that makes you laugh.