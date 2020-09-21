WATCH: GOP Candidate Kim Klacik Argues Trump Has Shown the ‘Opposite of Racism’

GOP congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik, who is vying to represent Maryland’s 7th district, is defending President Donald Trump’s leadership amid increased racial tensions.

During her appearance on “The View,” Klacik was pressed on whether she finds Trump’s actions before or after becoming president “racist.”

“President Trump has shown nothing but… the opposite of racism,” congressional candidate @kimKBaltimore says. “Look at policy over personality. And from what I can tell, the president’s been doing a great job, especially for the Black community.” https://t.co/zgD3fhYjgx pic.twitter.com/zaWJrVgVCC — The View (@TheView) September 18, 2020

Co-host Ana Navarro provided examples of how she believes Trump’s actions have been racist, including his call for the death penalty for the Central Park Five and the lawsuit by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development against the Trump Organization for housing discrimination.

“No, I don’t. I find that President Trump has shown nothing but the opposite of racism. Each year, HBCUs had to go to Congress to ask for money. You know who made that permanent so they don’t have to ask each year? That would be President Trump,” Klacik said. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --