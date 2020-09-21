Portland Neighbors Frustrated After Police Take 90 Minutes Responding To Hostage Situation Involving 12-Year-Old

Residents of a Southeast Portland neighborhood are furious after police took 90 minutes to respond to a bizarre hostage situation last week, when a man ran into an apartment with a 12-year-old boy inside, grabbed a knife, and eventually fled after a standoff with the boy’s father. Neighbors chased the man down and cornered him, but he ran off again before police arrived.

“I was so scared,” said Henry Kirim, who was searching for a missing bank card in his car when the man ran inside. After Kirim went back inside, the man charged at him with a knife and a 20-pound dumbbell he found in the apartment.

When Kirim sprinted back to the apartment and unlocked the door, he saw the man grab a large knife from his kitchen counter. Kirim’s son, trembling and crying, was behind the stranger. … More than a half-dozen calls had come into 911 over the course of the bizarre ordeal. But that apparently didn’t speed the response. The wait confounded and angered Kirim and his neighbors. They wondered what it would take for police to respond if not an armed man placing a child in jeopardy. “Every neighbor here was expecting the police to come. We called about a million times, and the police would not show up,” Kirim said. –Oregon Live

The police have acknowledged that the delay was unacceptable – however they cited a record number of retirements and fatigued officers who have been covering months of BLM protests.

“This is not the service our community expects, nor is it what we want to provide,” said Deputy Police Chief Cris Davis.

That said, 49 officers have retired and nine have resigned since July. According to Davis, other officers are injured or on vacation – leaving the bureau with around 310 officers on patrol divided between three precincts. 102 of those officers don’t have full training, Davis added. – READ MORE

