True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: Goldberg and Pirro Gave Their Sides of the Story — Here’s What Meghan McCain Said About Their Explosive Fight

Posted on by
Share:

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Meghan McCain spoke out on her perspective concerning the tense exchange between Whoopi Goldberg and Jeanine Pirro.

After the exchange, many reports claimed that Goldberg spit on Pirro backstage, and Goldberg spoke out afterwards claiming that Pirro did not disclose that she hurled obscenities and insults on set before she left.

However, when asked about the situation, McCain was shocked by how much attention the story had gotten. – READ MORE

 

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Goldberg and Pirro Gave Their Sides of the Story — Here's What Meghan McCain Said About Their Explosive Fight
Goldberg and Pirro Gave Their Sides of the Story — Here's What Meghan McCain Said About Their Explosive Fight

"It was unfortunate that Judge Jeanine didn’t see what I see in her every day."

IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: