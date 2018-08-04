Hispanic unemployment again hits new record low in July

Unemployment for Hispanic workers again plumbed a new record low in July, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.

The unemployment rate for Hispanic or Latino workers fell to 4.5 percent in the month, lower than the previous record of 4.6 percent that was set just the month before.

President Trump touted the unemployment numbers Wednesday in a meeting with inner-city pastors at the White House.

“So important, because we have companies, once again, coming back into our country, and they want to employ people,” he said. “So we’re training and working with these people, and we’re getting companies to do the same. It’s been — actually, it’s been a very beautiful thing.” – READ MORE

