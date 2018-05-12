WATCH: Freedom Caucus Chairman Meadows Calls for Full Financial Audit of Mueller Probe

Freedom Caucus Chairman Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., will seek a financial audit of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation based on reports that millions of dollars are being spent outside the scope of the investigation.

Meadows, who sits on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, said in an interview for C-Span’s “Newsmakers” airing on Sunday that an audit is needed to ensure the Mueller team is properly spending the millions of dollars allocated so far to the Russia collusion probe, The Washington Examiner reported.

“There is some $3 million-plus that have been spent, or actually potentially not spent in a correct manner,” the congressman said. “I’m not making any conclusion to that, because I always want to back up what I have, but we believe we need to look at that a little bit closer.” – READ MORE

