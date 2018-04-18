WATCH: Fox’s R. Lee Ermey Tribute Will Leave You Smiling and Crying

When R. Lee Ermey, the former Marine drill instructor turned actor, passed away Sunday at the age of 74, he left behind a legion of fans unusual for a character actor.

Then again, Ermey was far from a character actor.

His star-making role was in Stanley Kubrick’s Vietnam War epic “Full Metal Jacket” back in 1987. As Gunnery Sgt. Hartman — known to the troops as “Gunny” — Ermey cemented his reputation as one of the most intense authority figures in film. And yet, the drill instructor facade was not without a certain degree of warmth underneath.

That described the character he would play, albeit with some range, throughout his career — in film, on television, in video games and even on cartoons. Yes, Gunny voiced some cartoons, including (I know, this shocked me, too) “Spongebob Squarepants.”

He was also a contributor to Fox News, too — who remembered him in the most epic, tear-jerking way possible – READ MORE

