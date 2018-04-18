WATCH: Syrian Refugee Who Survived 2013 Chemical Attack Decimates Obama in Bombshell Interview

The missile strikes on Syrian chemical weapons sites Friday by the American, British and French militaries was a stark demonstration of what it means when the president in the White House is willing to back up his words with force, Kassem Eid, a Syrian refugee now living in the United States, told “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday.

“It means the world to me. Because I’ve been looking up for the United States as a role model (of) freedom and democracy, just like millions, maybe billions of people around the world who live under dictatorship,” Eid told host Brian Kilmeade.

“U.S. strikes against Assad meant the world to us, because it showed us that the United States actually cared, and the bad days of Obama’s inaction are over — hopefully forever.”

For Democrats who’ve tried to position themselves as protectors of Syrian refugees against alleged racism from Trump and his supporters, those words had to be galling. – READ MORE

