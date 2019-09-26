WATCH: Former SF Mayor Willie Brown Slams Kamala Harris’ Campaign Strategy As She Loses Steam In The Golden State

Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown criticized Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and her presidential campaign on Sunday for ignoring her home state of California in favor of campaigning in early primary states.

“It is a difficult task for her because she has not concentrated at all on California,” Brown said while appearing on CBS SF Bay Area. “Whoever is managing her campaign, in my opinion, will not do it the way that it should have been done.”

“Clearly, you have ought to develop the ability to be the favorite son or daughter in the state from which you come,” he continued. “Which is the way that it was in the olden times when we were selecting people.” – READ MORE