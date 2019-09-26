‘He Had Help’: Former CIA, NSC Official Questions ‘Too Convenient’ And ‘Too Perfect’ Whistleblower Report

In light of Thursday’s public release of a ‘whistleblower’ complaint, who was “not a witness to most of hte events described” in their allegation that President Trump abused his office to request that Ukraine investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s dealings in the country, former CIA analyst and National Security Council (NSC) official Fred Fleitz has provided his take on the whole thing via Twitter.
Notably, Fleitz – CEO of the Center for Security Policy – points out that “The way this complaint was written suggested the author had a lot of help,” adding “I know from my work on the House Intel Commitee staff that many whistleblowers go directly to the intel oversight committees. Did this whistleblower first meet with House Intel committee members?”
Fleitz then writes that “that this whistleblower complaint is too convenient and too perfect to come from a typical whistleblower,” adding “Were other IC officers involved? Where outside groups opposed to the president involved?”