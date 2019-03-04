WATCH: Former NFL Player Ben Watson Speaks on ‘The Importance of Family’ at CPAC 2019

Ben Watson, Who Finished Up His Nfl Career With The New Orleans Saints Last Season, Spoke At This Year’s Conservative Political Action Conference About “the Importance Of Family.”

As a soon-to-be father of seven children, Watson told those gathered that family is one of the most important parts of our American society. He lamented that Americans are not having enough children to “replace ourselves” in society, and that the birth rate is falling.

“We need 2.1 kids to replace ourselves, and right now we’re at 1.7. We are dying as a culture,” he warned.

But Watson has a remedy for that, and he is leading by example. The former NFL player is the father of five, soon to be seven, with twin boys on the way. And he wants us all to go forth and multiply.- READ MORE