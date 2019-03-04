Black Guns Matter founder says conservatives should reach out to potential allies in inner cities

African-American guns rights activist Maj Toure says conservatives have to do a better job of appealing people in urban communities. His remarks came Thursday during an interview with National Rifle Association board member Willes Lee at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) near Washington.

As the founder of Black Guns Matter — a group that educates people in urban communities on their Second Amendment rights through firearms training and education — Toure said inner-city Americans have been left out of the conversation when it comes to gun rights.

“The conservative room, has honestly, not done enough for urban America,” Toure said. “It’s just what it is. That doesn’t mean that’s where we stay. That means we have to create liaisons. When you say ‘urban America’ I mean a group of people you just named: Asians, Hispanics, blacks, Latin, white. … We have to do more in that regard and put more boots on the ground. If not, we can – and will – lose.”

Toure has proposed arming urban residents and giving them proper training in an effort to curb violence that exists in cities like Chicago despite strict gun laws. He’s touted New Hampshire in the past where a license is no longer needed to carry a concealed weapon. – READ MORE